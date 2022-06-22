Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Behind the scenes look at Fabio Vieira’s first day at Arsenal

Fabio Vieira is the latest player to join Arsenal as we look to strengthen ahead of the new season, and the club has shared a behind the scenes look at his signing & more.

The Gunners appear to be working hard to get their transfers over the line nice and early, with both Marquinhos and Vieira having been announced already, and with Matt Turner’s impending arrival also.

While it remains to be seen how much first-team football the trio will earn in the coming season, their swift arrivals will surely give them their best shot at showing the boss what they can bring to our side in pre-season, and Vieira looks the most likely to be knocking on the door of the starting line-up.

Will people be rushing out the door to get their Vieira shirts due to the history the name has with our club as well as what the future could well bring?

Patrick

Tags Fabio Vieira

