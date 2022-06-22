Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Arsenal will be backing the manager once again in the transfer window, just as they did last summer.

The Gunners were the biggest spenders in England in the previous summer transfer window, despite the fact that we had no European football to deal with, and that investment paid off, with us climbing from eight to narrowly missing out on the Champions League places in the final week of the term.

While our excessive spend 12 months ago could have meant that we would be forced to be a little more strict with the budget this time around, Dharmesh insists that isn’t the case, and is certain that we will once again be able to stretch those purse strings to bolster the squad once again.

“I think one thing you can be sure of is that Mikel Arteta will be backed once more in this transfer window,” he told the Transfer Talk podcast. “If you go back to last summer, no club in Europe spent more than Arsenal last summer.

“I know Man City spent £100m on Jack Grealish, Chelsea spent all of that money on Romelu Lukaku, but in total, Arsenal spent in excess of £140m – and this is £140m given to a manager who was only in the three domestic cup competitions.

“They weren’t in European competition and yet, they still backed Arteta. He is the long-term project at Arsenal, let’s not make any bones about that.”

So far, we do appear to be ready to spend on improving our squad, although it is difficult to gauge which rumours are true and which are not. Even so, I would be shocked if we was to outspend all of our rivals again this summer, although that isn’t to say that our manager won’t have a competitive budget to work with. We appear keen to bring in a forward and a striker, while it remains to be seen whether a central midfielder and a full-back could be on the agenda also.

Does anyone still have reservations about our transfer budget this summer?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or just a realist when it comes to Arsenal?