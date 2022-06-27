Watch: Matt Turner’s first official interview after signing for Arsenal

Matt Turner has been announced as Arsenal’s third signing of the summer today, and has taken the opportunity to speak out after his move.

The USA international is hoping to challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the first-team spot this season.

After completing his move to the Emirates, he spoke to Arsenal Media to speak about what it means to him to join our club.

💬 "To be here and be ready to work feels really, really great." 📺 It's time for a BIG interview with our brand new signing! 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

Turner is a very interesting arrival, and it will certainly be interesting to see what he can add to our squad, although I’d be a little shocked if he was to overthrow Ramsdale in the pecking order.

Patrick

