Video: First trailer of Arsenal’s ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary drops

Arsenal’s long-awaited All or Nothing documentary with Amazon is set to be released on August 4, as confirmed today with the dropping of the official trailer as shared on social media.

The Gunners had plenty of ups and downs last term, ending August rock-bottom of the campaign before moving into a clear lead in fourth place in search of Champions League football, before dropping away to narrowly miss out on the top four.

There will be plenty to see despite our disappointing end to the season, with more insight into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demotion and departure likely something that many will be desperate to see, with the series being released a day before we open the Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace.

First look! All Or Nothing: Arsenal. Coming 4 August.#AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/Cs6Lb9j0b6 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 28, 2022

Which events are you most keen to see unfold in the upcoming series?

Patrick

