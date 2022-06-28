Video: First trailer of Arsenal’s ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary drops

Arsenal’s long-awaited All or Nothing documentary with Amazon is set to be released on August 4, as confirmed today with the dropping of the official trailer as shared on social media.
The Gunners had plenty of ups and downs last term, ending August rock-bottom of the campaign before moving into a clear lead in fourth place in search of Champions League football, before dropping away to narrowly miss out on the top four.
There will be plenty to see despite our disappointing end to the season, with more insight into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demotion and departure likely something that many will be desperate to see, with the series being released a day before we open the Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace.
First look! All Or Nothing: Arsenal.
Coming 4 August.#AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/Cs6Lb9j0b6
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 28, 2022
Which events are you most keen to see unfold in the upcoming series?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I cannot wait
Watching Arteta shouting and Gesticulating for 9 months and all on camera what’s not to love ,to top it off luckily they filmed us getting
5th place ,where does the excitement end .
@Dan Kit
😂
It better be good!the 4th of August is my birthday or should I wait one more day??
We had it all in our hands with just five games to go, but in the end, got nothing. Seems like a good title to me. I would still prefer: The Reign of Chaos, starring Mikel Arteta with guest appearance by Edu Gaspar.
Wow ! A whole 24 seconds . BIG DEAL! HARDLY A TRAILER AT ALL.