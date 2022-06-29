‘Almost a crime’ – Rival club told to accept Arsenal’s latest offer

Journalist Martijn Krabbendam has claimed that it would be ‘almost a crime’ for Ajax to reject Arsenal’s offer for Lisandro Martinez.

The defender is believed to be on the radar of both Manchester United and the Gunners this summer, and the latter are claimed to have Made a second offer this week in the region of €40 Million (£34.5 Million).

With the above in mind, Dutch journalist Krabbendam has claimed that Ajax shouldn’t consider the player ‘indispensable’, and goes as far as to claim that it would be ‘almost a crime’ to turn down a bid in the region of 40-50 Million euro.

“Martinez is not someone of whom you think: he is indispensable ” Krabbendam told Voetbal Primeur (according to Sport Witness).

“Forty to fifty million they want. Fifty million for Martínez, that’s almost a crime if you don’t do it, isn’t it?

“You have an illustrious youth academy; then you get one out of it. Forty to fifty million euros: you have to do that immediately.”

This sounds like we are over-valuing the defender, but the fact that both us and Man United are interested in his signature should speak volumes in itself.

Football is a game hugely populated by opinions, a game where you rarely find two people with the exact same thinking, and Krabbendam could well be trying to soften the blow of the Argentine’s potential exit.

From what I’ve seen, Martinez has great potential as well as strong ability, and his footballing mind is mature beyond his current years. You won’t see me retract that statement if United do sign him, but he is a player I would like to see join our ranks this summer, and I think he would easily adapt to Premier League life.

