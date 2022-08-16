Arsenal sell 30k tickets for Tottenham Womens Derby and Leah wants more to come (video)

Arsenal sell 30,000 tickets for derby against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have sold 30,000 tickets for next month’s women’s north London derby as clubs continue to thrive off the success of the Lionesses winning Euro 2022. the women’s game has seen a boom in ticket sales. And Arsenal are hoping to shift even more before the game on September 24.

Tickets are affordably priced. An adult ticket is £12, while concession tickets are just £6.

“The north London derby is a fixture that belongs at Emirates Stadium, so we’re delighted to be able to confirm the match will be played there once again this season,” said Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall.

“The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we’ve seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues. I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters.”

Support for the North London Derby has been incredible.

Let´s see if fans can keep this going and fill out the upper tier at Emirates Stadium. That really would be an incredible achievement!

Michelle Maxwell

