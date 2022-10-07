Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 9 – Can the Arsenal fans help to beat Liverpol?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 9

Cherries 1-0 Leicester

The manner of Monday’s win took the pressure off Rodgers for a week.

It will return If they don’t win here.

Scott Parker viewed the Cherries as a Championship squad who hadn’t invested enough for this level.

Gary O’Neil has gone back to basics and if nothing else has made Bournemouth hard to beat.

Long term it might not be enough to keep them in the division but at least they made themselves hard to play against.

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

It’s a good time to face Wolves.

The club seem to lack direction and going off who they are being linked with it seems the priority is to change the whole ethos of the team, In other words making them more entertaining.

Too many weeks I wrote how Wolves would play well without having that quality in the final third meaning they always keep opposition in the game.

Man City 5-0 Saints

The feeling in the Derby was that Man United were beaten in the tunnel, the moment they got on the pitch showing fear and too much respect.

They are not the only ones.

It’s hard to describe Haaland better than others have done.

It’s not just the goals he scores but how easy he makes everything look.

They will retain their title by a huge margin.

It’s disrespectful to the Champions to say we can challenge them.

Newcastle 3-1 Brentford

I know they played against 10 men for the majority of time last weekend but finally the Toon put together the kind of performance Geordies were waiting for.

More of the same here?

Eddie Howe’s men have to now deal with the expectation of winning these type of fixtures.

Brighton 1-0 Spurs

I can’t believe how Spurs yet again couldn’t show up for the NLD.

Given that they are guilty of doing that every year, I truly thought there would be a determination to not do the same again.

After a damaging loss and sandwiched between two CL ties, this is to nightmare game.

Palace 3-0 Leeds

The red card at home to Villa made a point look decent for Leeds.

In reality though Leeds never looked like scoring.

Palace on the other hand at one stage had 5 attackers on the pitch last Saturday.

If they were doing that against Chelsea, then surely, they do the same against Leeds?

West Ham 1-2 Fulham

Given their small squad the Hammers often struggle after playing in Europe.

Pressure back on David Moyes.

,

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

As great as the North London Derby was, it shouldn’t be used as any evidence to support we can sustain a title challenge.

Hilariously Spurs have won once in the League at Arsenal in nearly 30 years, so last Saturday wasn’t anything new.

Even in the years in decline it’s a fixture we would win.

Liverpool on the other hand really is a chance to make a statement. It’s been years since Gooners were this confident about Klopp’s men arriving in North London, and I just hope Arteta is positive and takes the initiative.

Of course, on their day the visitors can find the form of the last couple of years.

I never thought I would write how the atmosphere at the Emirates could impact the opposition, but I see that happening on Sunday.

Our manager uses a great word, asking the fans to be humble.

Be confident but not arrogant!

Have hope but remain realistic!

Everton 1-0 Man United

A packed Goodison under the floodlights, I’m not sure a home win is too much of an upset?

Of course, Man City were fantastic in the Derby, but I agree with Roy Keane, if you play for Man United you simply can’t accept ever being 4-0 down at half time.

His standards are that anyone who wears that famous shirt shouldn’t be showing fear.

As a club on and off the pitch, they are in danger of doing what we did for years. Accepting a lack of ambition, lowering your standards, lowering the bar in terms of what qualifies as a success.

To win on the blue half of Mersey side they need to show courage and personality, I’m not sure they have that

Forest 1-0 Villa

Steve Cooper has had the dreaded vote of confidence.

This was always going to be the problem when you sign over 20 players.

They might be talented but how do you get an entire new squad to get to know each other and form chemistry in such a short period?

Monday night under the floodlights though makes the City Ground a tough place to visit and i think their fans will be the 12th man.