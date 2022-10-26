Zurich preview – Jonas Eidevall demands “we have to keep working” (Arsenal women)

Eidevall’s presser ahead of Arsenal Women´s clash with Zurich at Emirates By Michelle

As Arsenal prepare to host the Swiss side FC Zurich in the Women’s Champions League tomorrow evening, 27th October at Emirates Stadium, Boss Jonas Eidevall held his usual press conference. Eidevall spoke with the media, who asked him about squad rotation with such a demanding schedule, Arsenal´s current defensive success, and how to remain humble after such huge victories. Here is what the boss had to say:

On whether he’s expecting FC Zurich to set up in a deep block tomorrow…

From seeing their [Juventus] game, it painted a very consistent picture. So of course, it’s one of the ways we could prepare for them to play.

On whether our impressive victory against Lyon said anything new about what we can achieve in Europe…

It’s a good question. I don’t know if I think about it at that deep level – we go game by game. We try to apply ourselves as good as possible for every game. To make things really simple, that’s what we do. And then what potential ceilings do we have? Well we’ll have to find out. But if we do 100% both in preparation and execution, we don’t have to regret anything. And I think when you do that, nights like that can happen in Lyon. It’s not a guarantee, but it can happen and it was beautiful to be a part of. But we have to keep working and keep having that mindset and focus and maybe it can happen again.

On whether Mana Iwabuchi is likely to get more minutes against Zurich…

Good try – trying to ask me about my team selection tomorrow. I never tell! But you and everyone else, except for the players, will have to wait for tomorrow.

On how pleased he is with our current defensive unit…

I think that the application has been brilliant from many individuals, and that’s been put together into a unit so I’m very pleased with how we have risen to that challenge

On whether he sees the next two games as an opportunity to secure knockout qualification and therefore rest players…

No, it’s game by game. We have to do our part, prepare to be as fit as possible, execute as well as possible. Then we’ll have to see where that leads us in the league table.

On our longevity in Europe and whether the gap between ourselves and Barcelona is lessening…

For us to play one really good game away to Lyon and get a great result and to start speaking about us winning the whole competition, I don’t like that. I don’t think that’s humble enough. That’s not where we come from. We’re still at a place where we know we’re a very good football team but we need to work extremely hard to develop in order to fulfil our potential as a team. That power and obligation from history, we know that there are so many great football players and managers that has put our club in the position it is in today. And we are so determined to try and leave this club in an even better place than we came to it.

So, all in all, let´s all not get too carried away with Arsenal´s current success in the WSL, with 12 consecutive wins and a possible new WSL record of 13 consecutive wins if Arsenal beat West Ham on Sunday. And let´s all not get too carried away with Arsenal´s current form in the European Championships, having already beaten the reigning champions Lyon by 5 goals to 1. Form is one thing but tired legs and relentless playing schedules is another thing entirely.

But what a night tomorrow evening will be at the Emirates Stadium. But, though the underdogs in Group C UWCL, FC Zurich will have passion in abundance and probably have had a break in league scheduling in preparation for their Champions League, unlike our Gunners who are playing 2 games a week at the moment.

Should there be a let up in the WSL schedule to allow teams competing in Europe to arrive on fresh legs? Interesting thought, as it seems like rather an unfair competition, though you wouldn’t know it with Arsenal´s outstanding results recently.

Good luck against Zurich tomorrow night Gunners! See you at the Emirates!

Michelle Maxwell

