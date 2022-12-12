Zinchenko has complete faith that “amazing” Nketiah has the “ability and quality” to cover for jesus by Michelle

Oleksandr Zinchenko & Gabriel Jesus signed for the Gunners this summer, both moving from Manchester City. Striker Jesus sustained a knee injury during the World Cup tournament and will be out of action for potentially three months. Speaking to Sky News Zinchenko talked about the impact on the squad saying of Jesus We are all behind him and supporting him, of course it’s a big miss for our team.

But one man’s injury is another’s opportunity, and Zinchenko is confident that striker Eddie Nketiah can handle the responsibility.

Since I came here, [Nketiah] has been amazing. Honestly, even watching him last season, I was surprised a lot because the ability and quality he has is incredible. He has an amazing potential and future for sure.

The way he works so hard, I have no doubts about him. For sure, he’s going to help the team as much as he can and he understands the pressure now a little bit. He should realise how important he will be for the rest of the season.

Nketiah has been working hard and is himself keen to seize the opportunity saying I’m sure when I get the opportunity I’ll be able to come in and help the team.

23-year-old Nketiah, who joined Arsenal youth squad at the age of 16, will have to make the most of the chances he will get now and prove his worth. No-one expects Nketiah to just jump in and be like Jesus but if Arteta plays to his strengths and with a lot more Premier League minutes under his belt, this young man really could be the answer sitting right under Arteta’s nose.