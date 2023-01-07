Goalkeeper with most WSL clean sheets 2022? Arsenal Women’s Zinsberger, of course. by Michelle

Manu Zinsberger signed for Arsenal in May 2019 from German side Bayern Munich. She was awarded the WSL Golden Glove Award in the 2021-22 season and she has kept 8 cleans sheet in the 2022-23 season so far. There is much speculation around Arsenal goalkeepers at the moment, due to the imminent arrival of 29 year old Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo.

No goalkeeper in the #BarclaysWSL registered more clean sheets in 2022 than @Manu_Zinsberger (13) 🌟@ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/Id1kDWgg5E — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 28, 2022

Let’s take a look at Zinsberger in action so far this season:

Let’s hope Zinsberger isn’t going anywhere! But one can’t help but wonder.. with 24 year old American goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese pretty much benched since arrival last summer and 21 year old English goalkeeper Fran Stenson out on loan to Birmingham and now the incoming Canadian D’Angelo.. something’s got to give..

