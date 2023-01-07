Arsenal have “no need to panic” – Just keep calm and carry on winning….

Arsenal has the best chance of winning the Premier League title in 18 years this season. After 17 games, the Gunners have 14 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat, putting them at the top of the table with 44 points.

Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League title this season, but there are some doubts. One major question is whether they have what it takes to beat Manchester City.

Manchester City trail Arsenal by five points, but they are far from out of the title race. The good news is that Arsenal has an excellent opportunity to deal with City. The two teams have yet to meet, but Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal can handle the defending champions in this game. The Liverpool legend believes Arsenal will beat City in the two key games that he feels will decide the Premier League title.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Watching Arsenal the other night (against Newcastle), I just felt they needed to relax. There so long to go in the season and when you’re talking about Man City can win so many games in a row, that’s what Arsenal have virtually done in the last sort of two or three months before the World Cup. I think they’ve only dropped points in three games, that is some going.

“I think a lot of it will come down to the two games against Manchester City. If Arsenal want to win the title, they have to take four points off Manchester City I’d expect, and that would put them in a great position.

He also noted that between the two, Arsenal is the team on form, saying: “But I think Arsenal have been absolutely fantastic; they don’t need to worry because they dropped two points. That’s going to happen.

“Man City’s last three home games, I think they drew with Everton, lost to Brentford and scored a last minute goal against Fulham, I think.

“You can drop points at home and Arsenal dropped points against the best defence in the league right now, so there’s no need to panic.”

So, Carragher obviously thinks that Man City are more likely to drop points rather than Arsenal, especially when they come face to tace.

Should we dare to carry on dreaming….

