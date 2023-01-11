Opinion – Debunking the Edu and Arteta “Arsenal Transfer Gurus” myth

Hello all!
It’s been a long time since I posted any write-up here but I find it necessary to write one now because Arsenal fans world over are currently in Utopia over our prospect of winning the league.
Well, I thought it wise to pour cold water on our excitement by reminding us of our failures in the hope that this will bring back the negative and sad feeling we’ve been accustomed to for years now. (You can take that as a joke).
For this write-up, I wish to debunk the myth that we have been successful with our transfers, or that Edu and Arteta have been “transfer gurus”.
Shall we proceed? Let’s note that for every:
1. Ramsdale, there has been a Rúnarsson
2. Zinchenko, there has been a Tavares
3. Gabriel, there has been a Mari
4. Tomiyasu, there has been a Cedric
5. White, there has been a Mavropanos
6. Vieira, there has been a Ceballos (I’m sure you didn’t see that one coming)
7. Partey, there has been a Lokonga
8. Ødegaard, there has been a Willian
9. Jesus, there has been…well a Jesus
Even in contract renewals and releasing of players, there have been some hits and corresponding misses.
For every:
10. Nketiah, there has been an Aubameyang
11. Lacazette, there has been an Emi Martinez.
Some players have obviously been left out due to their transfer successes being indifferent.
In terms of bringing in prospects, we have brought in Marquinhos but also lost Omari Hutchinson to Chelsea.
Overall, that’s about 50% success rate. Not so much of transfer gurus now are they?
In the last write-up I posted earlier this season, I mentioned that I won’t make the mistake of predicting the outcome of the season too early as I was somewhat left with a little egg on my face.
I said I would wait till after December to do that this time around and I will do so now. We will win the league. That’s my prediction.
That said, I’m personally very happy with our team. I do hope and sincerely somehow believe that we can win the title this season. Who says that City will not drop points again? Not me
Like I mentioned earlier, I only wish to open up old wounds. After all, that’s what The Arsenal fans are used to…
dgr8xt
—————————————————-
That can be done for any manager, including Fergie and Wenger.
most of these have not been bad. runnarson, willian and lokonga does not fill me with much promise.
the others have been brought in to fill a need either short term or been loaned out for longer term development i.e. tavarez.
i am not on that believes they are perfect in the transfer windows, main reason being last jan when lack of reinforcements cost us top 4, however, no way as bad as this article makes out
Well balanced, factual article. Too this I would also add contract management where Edu/MA have no covered themselves in glory.
With that being said our 1st team is good but our fringe players desperately need coaching. They train with the starting 11 so why do they seem so disjointed? The reality is many of our starter are just brilliant footballers, and they’d be brilliant at a multitude of clubs. Our fringe players on the other hand are not brilliant footballers, but don’t seem to improve at all.
In some cases perhaps the bench players are just not at the same level.
For example, Lokogna and ElNeny in midfield are cover, but in no way competition for Xhaka and Partey.
same issue with wingers; ESR hasn’t been fit enough, and Vieira (in 1st year) neither are pushing Saka or Martinelli to compete for starts in PL.
Nketiah is holding the line for us and doing a job, but is he really competition for Jesus?
We have cover, but many positions and players have not shown themselves to be competing for starts, or productive enough to challenge the regular starters.
Tomi and Tierney can make a case, Nketiah and Turner are making strides, but is anyone else really at the level to challenge regular starters?
Contracts are the responsibility of Richard Garlick, not Arteta/Edu.
A nasty unnecessary little article in my opinion.
I like this article, as it gives me a perspective on what tends to get lost in the euphoria of being top of the PL.
It would have been nice to have seen what the costs (both in transfers, wages and early settlements of contracts) have been to get where we are today as well, but I don’t like piggybacking on your excellent article.
Of course, we could also go into the signings etc of AW, GG, BM and UE (note he was not responsible) and come up with the same scenario, but I believe you are looking at MA / Edu in isolation.
I’m also with you, regarding the latter part of the article, where you praise them both for where we are today.
That’s what we should be concentrating on, not the past successes and / or failures.
We should also remember that MA was, without question, learning on the job, so to speak and one cannot question the brilliance of his summer signings…. and, I hope, this transfer window acquisitions.
Long may it continue and thanks for the article.
Very strange article, which seems only to have the premeditated purpose of questioning Arteta and Edu, and built solely on subjective feelings rather than any sort of definitions and facts.
Over all I’m satisfied with signings
Mari and Cedric were meant to be loan signings for 6 months until Sanhelli got busy. Ceballos was a loan signing too at an early stage in Arteta and Edu’s Arsenal career
Willian was a disaster but at least he moved on.
Runarsson was not bought to be number 1 but I’ll admit he didn’t fit and had a disappointing start
I think what I’m trying to say is that the successful signings have far outweighed the less so.
The fact that the successful ones such as Jesus, Zinchenko, White, Tomi, Gabriel and Odegaard have fundamentally contributed to our current success and should not be overlooked.