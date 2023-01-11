Opinion – Debunking the Edu and Arteta “Arsenal Transfer Gurus” myth

Hello all!

It’s been a long time since I posted any write-up here but I find it necessary to write one now because Arsenal fans world over are currently in Utopia over our prospect of winning the league.

Well, I thought it wise to pour cold water on our excitement by reminding us of our failures in the hope that this will bring back the negative and sad feeling we’ve been accustomed to for years now. (You can take that as a joke).

For this write-up, I wish to debunk the myth that we have been successful with our transfers, or that Edu and Arteta have been “transfer gurus”.

Shall we proceed? Let’s note that for every:

1. Ramsdale, there has been a Rúnarsson

2. Zinchenko, there has been a Tavares

3. Gabriel, there has been a Mari

4. Tomiyasu, there has been a Cedric

5. White, there has been a Mavropanos

6. Vieira, there has been a Ceballos (I’m sure you didn’t see that one coming)

7. Partey, there has been a Lokonga

8. Ødegaard, there has been a Willian

9. Jesus, there has been…well a Jesus

Even in contract renewals and releasing of players, there have been some hits and corresponding misses.

For every:

10. Nketiah, there has been an Aubameyang

11. Lacazette, there has been an Emi Martinez.

Some players have obviously been left out due to their transfer successes being indifferent.

In terms of bringing in prospects, we have brought in Marquinhos but also lost Omari Hutchinson to Chelsea.

Overall, that’s about 50% success rate. Not so much of transfer gurus now are they?

In the last write-up I posted earlier this season , I mentioned that I won’t make the mistake of predicting the outcome of the season too early as I was somewhat left with a little egg on my face.

I said I would wait till after December to do that this time around and I will do so now. We will win the league. That’s my prediction.

That said, I’m personally very happy with our team. I do hope and sincerely somehow believe that we can win the title this season. Who says that City will not drop points again? Not me

Like I mentioned earlier, I only wish to open up old wounds. After all, that’s what The Arsenal fans are used to…

