Arsenal Women’s new Dutch international Victoria Pelova shines in full debut (video)

Arsenal Women's new signing Dutch international Victoria Pelova shines in full debut by Michelle

23 year old Victoria Pelova signed for Arsenal Women in the January transfer window, indeed she was the first of Eidevall’s new international recruits to arrive at the club in January. Pelova signed from Dutch team Ajax who Arsenal had to beat across 2 legs to secure their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Pelova made her full club debut at the weekend when Arsenal beat 4th tier Leeds United 9-0 at Meadow Park, alongside new 19 year old teammates Danish Kathrine Kuhl and Brazilian Gio Queiroz. You can see highlights of Pelova in against against Leeds and scoring her debut goal for our Gunners below.

Can Victoria Pelova fill Vivianna Miedema’s boots on the pitch? She has a lot on her young shoulders this one, that’s for sure! But looking at her in action she might just be what our Gunners need at the moment.. Your thoughts?

Michelle Maxwell

