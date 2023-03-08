Arsenal Women need to “be at their best” for a “very physical” Liverpool says Eidevall by Michelle

Arsenal will need to be at their best if they are to follow up their Conti Cup Final triumph with a victory over Liverpool tonight, Wednesday 8th March – kick-off 19:15 UK.

Arsenal have failed to win any of their WSL games in 2023 and were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the WSL before the international break. Our Gunners are currently fourth in the WSL, nine points off league leaders Manchester United but with 2 games in hand – one of which is the Liverpool game tonight.

Arsenal have seemed to lack confidence up front since the loss of teammates Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to season-ending ACL injuries but they managed to put in an awe-inspiring performance to lift the Conti Cup for a record 6th time, on Sunday.

“Winning doesn’t give you anything for free,” Eidevall said in his pre-Liverpool press conference on Tuesday. “It doesn’t entitle you to anything in the next match you play.

“We won’t get anything as an advantage on Wednesday night. Winning culture is about making sure your focus is on the next game. Hopefully, though, what winning a trophy can give you is a sense that you have shown people you’re capable of something you already knew inside you were capable of.”

Wednesday will be Arsenal’s second game in just four days while Liverpool have not played competitively since they lost to Leicester on February 12th. Liverpool currently sit 8th in the WSL table but Eidevall still thinks Matt Beard’s side will be a threat at Meadow Park tonight.

“They have obviously had a lot of time to think and to prepare for this game so we need to focus on the key details for the way we play and be prepared for a Liverpool that is obviously very well organised and very physical,” he said.

“We need to do all the basics right to have any chance on getting the results we want. They’re a strong pressing side. They work very hard together.

“They’re strong in transition moments, strong at other set pieces as well so I think they’re a side that poses multiple threats. They’re a very hard, resilient side that you need to be at your best to be able to beat.”

Arsenal must win this match tonight in their efforts to climb back up the WSL table after such a rocky start to the year but we’re sure Liverpool will not make it easy.. There are still tickets available which can be purchased here.

Do you think our Gunners can get the result they need tonight?

