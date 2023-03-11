Arsenal Women boss Eidevall expects Reading to be “a very tough opponent” by Michelle

Arsenal Women welcome Reading to Meadow Park tomorrow, Sunday 12th March, kick-off 6.45pm UK. This will be our Gunners 3rd match across 8 days having beaten Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup last Sunday and beaten Liverpool 2-0 in the WSL on Wednesday.

The Gunners have already won the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup this season but they have a big job ahead of them to make their way back into the WSL’s title race. Arsenal are currently 4th in the league table, six points behind leaders Manchester United.

In his press-conference ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Reading at Meadow Park, Eidevall said his side’s focus remains on what they can control and that they are taking things one game at a time saying “We go into every game with ambition, to win and to try our very best. I think we keep it one game at a time. In football, there are a lot of things that you can’t control; we can’t be focusing on that, but we can be focusing on every game that we have in front of us.

“We need to be mentally strong and if we are doing that well enough, I am confident that we will have a good chance of reaching our ambitions.”

Reading are 9th in the WSL are are often tough to break down – Manchester United only managed a 1-0 win against Reading in January and Reading beat West Ham 2-1 last weekend. Eidevall recognises Reading’s threats and he knows his side will need to be on top form to take the 3 points they need away from Reading.

He said “They are a very versatile team that can play in many different ways and many different formations. They have found solutions during the season and during matches which I think is a recipe for success for them.

“We will need to be very well-prepared because we expect a very tough opponent. If we play at our best, I am very confident that we will reach the right level.”

Arsenal’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Reading kicks-off at 6.45pm on Sunday evening. Tickets are still available for the fixture and can be purchased here.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final ….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….