All UEFA Women’s Champions League group winners won QF 1st legs, except Arsenal.. by Michelle

8 European teams qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals 2022-23. The teams that finished top of their groups were Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea & Wolfsburg. The group winners were drawn against the runners up and our Gunners were drawn against Bayern Munich in the Quarter-final.

The quarter-finals are played across 2 legs, the first of which were played this week, with the results detailed below.

Of the four group winners only one team lost their quarter-final 1st leg and that was Arsenal – with Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg all winning their 1st legs.

The 1st legs involved the group winners travelling to the runners-up but the 2nd legs will be held at the group winners stadiums over 29th and 30th March 2023.

Arsenal have left themselves with everything to do in the 2nd leg and will need all the support they can muster to help get them from a goal down to at least one goal up against Bayern Munich next week when they welcome the German giants to Emirates Stadium. The match is scheduled for 29th March, kick-off 20:00 UK. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said after Arsenal’s 1st leg defeat: “Our players were really good, we were really brave on the ball and we represented Arsenal in such a good way in the second half. We are proud of that even though we are very disappointed with the result. We are going to do everything in our power to turn it around next week.”

So can our Gunners ‘turn it around’ next week? They dominated the 2nd half of the game against Bayern mid-week but were still unable to add to the score-sheet on the night. What can they do differently go get the ball in the back of the net? There’s nothing like an uphill battle..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

