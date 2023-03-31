Arsenal battling Leeds United for signature of 18-year-old La Liga winger

Arsenal and Leeds United are reportedly in a tug-of-war over the Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 18-year-old is expected to leave Barcelona in the summer, and both Premier League clubs are vying for his services, according to a report from Sport via SportWitness.

However, they will face stiff competition from other clubs such as AC Milan and Sevilla. Akhomach’s potential signing on a free transfer is a lucrative opportunity for many clubs, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat their rivals to secure his signature.

Arsenal has a history of nurturing young players and turning them into key first-team players, and the Gunners’ status as a top-flight club and their promising position in the league table could make them an attractive destination for the talented youngster.

If he chooses to move to Arsenal, he could benefit from the guidance of Mikel Arteta and the club’s resources to develop into a crucial first-team player in the future. It remains to be seen what decision Akhomach will make, but he will be eager to play regular first-team football in the upcoming seasons.

