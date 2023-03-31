Chris Sutton gives his score prediction on Arsenal v Leeds United

On paper, Arsenal should brush relegation-threatened Leeds United aside but as Bournemouth proved against Arsenal and then Liverpool, that is not always the case at the business end of the season.

Yes, we beat Bournemouth but we were at home and at one stage was 2-0 down and remember, we needed a 97th-minute goal to secure all three points.

Nothing is a given at this stage of the season and to think that it will be a walkover for the lads this weekend could be asking for trouble, no game is a walkover anymore, well, unless you are Liverpool at home to Man Utd.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction and he reckons Mikel Arteta’s lads will run out 2-0 winners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to disagree with Sutton’s prediction, a 2-0 win does look credible but as already stated above, we cannot assume this will be an easy win, the Whites are fighting for their lives and will give us a tough game.

But if Arsenal plays to form, they really should be collecting all three points.

