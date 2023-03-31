Should Arsenal’s next big priority be a new contract for Arteta?

Following a poor start to the 2019–20 season, Arsenal fired Unai Emery and hired a green Arteta as their head coach after convincing him to leave his position as Guardiola’s assistant coach at Manchester City.
Arteta’s time at the Emirates has been filled with ups and downs. One major low was their narrow failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. The major high, on the other hand, should be where they are now: at the top of the Premier League with 69 points, 8 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Much has been said about Arteta’s Arsenal project, but what all Gunners will appreciate is that they have already started reaping the rewards of their bold decision to trust Arteta even when things at times seemed to go wrong.
Arsenal’s current success is all Mikel Arteta’s, and as Simon Jordan notes, the Arsenal decision-makers need to be wise not to let the Spaniard leave them, as clubs like Manchester City will for sure dream of him managing them in the near future.
“[Arsenal] are here to stay, and they must make sure Arteta is too. He is a force to be reckoned with. Tie him down, secure his future, let him complete the rebuilding job—and whatever you do, don’t return the favour to City and gift them Arteta when Pep Guardiola leaves,” said Simon Jordan.
Looking at Arsenal this season, they have a good chance of winning the Premier League for the first time in nearly 19 years. They just have to match or produce better results than Manchester City for the remaining 10 league games of the season. If you’re a Gooner and you still don’t trust the process, Arteta might not be the issue; perhaps you are: But is there really any Gooner who doesn’t trust the process?
Anyway, as Jordan suggests, after tying down Bukayo Saka and then William Saliba to new deals, securing Mikel Arteta’s long-term future should be the next priority.
Did Saka and Saliba sign? Or am I missing something?
Simon Jordan, that pillar of wisdom! Seriously too!
That man is by far the single most astute, intelligent and erudite person on TalkSport, even though theTalkSport bar for all, save him alone, is set extremely low!
Surely even the single most DIM person on TalkSport, a close race between the thick Agbonlahor – unsurprisingly uswd by JA for giving bland, obvious quotes, in order for for posts to follow and that cackling clown Jamie O’Hara, (who presumably once went to school, not that it shows! Well, he may have gone just ONCE, which would account for his risible lack of knowledge and intelligence) – EVEN THEY would know that to tie MA down to a massively long contract is the wise and important thing to do.
I thought Arteta signed an extension last season, am I mistaken? He has done a great job, especially this year, but don’t think there is a rush to get him extended again.
You’re absolutely correct. Mikel signed at the end of last season, until the end of 24/25 season. I suppose Simon Jordan is stating the obvious really in suggesting that with the success of this season he’ll be generally accepted as one of the best young managers in the world and be in a very strong position to name his price (as Wenger in his turn was.) so get him signed up ASAP. I’m sure the Kroenkes are quite aware of his world-wide appeal and are on his case as we speak.