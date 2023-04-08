Klopp insists they will give their all in the game against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his side will give it’s all when they face Arsenal tomorrow.

The Reds are one of the obstacles the Gunners face at the tail end of this season and Liverpool needs points desperately, perhaps as much as the league leaders.

They have had a lousy season and might not play in the Champions League in the next campaign if they do not win this game.

Arsenal must win to maintain their distance over Manchester City at the top of the league table.

This makes the game arguably the most challenging remaining test for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Klopp does not care much about success this term and insists they must take the rest of this season one game at a time, but they will do everything to beat Arsenal.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘Imagine if we lose the next 10 games and I still say, “Next season we’ll turn it around!” — it would be hard to believe.

Here at Liverpool, theoretically, it could happen. Before that, go for it against Arsenal with all we have.’

Beating Liverpool would be very tough and we cannot let our level of performance from the past few weeks drop.

Our players have done well to remain in the title race this season and must believe they can beat Liverpool even at Anfield.

