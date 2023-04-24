UEFA Women’s Champions League Final spot is Arsenal’s for the taking! by Michelle

The Arsenal women’s team lost whatever control they had over the WSL title battle, after losing 1-0 to Manchester United last week. They can still win it, but only if Chelsea and Manchester United drop points.

Arsenal do, however, still have complete control over their fate in the 2022–23 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal flew to Germany on Sunday to face Wolfsburg in the first of two Champions League semi-final games. Considering Jonas Eidevall’s injury crisis, missing key players like Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Kim Little, amongst others, and the German side’s recent form, Arsenal headed into that game as underdogs.

However, the Arsenal squad should never be underestimated. Wolfsburg were favourites but were unable to defeat our Gunners, with Arsenal rallying from two goals down to clinch a 2-2 draw. Neither Wolfsburg nor Arsenal now have a foot in the final; the game will be decided at the Emirates on 1st May.

See highlights: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal and Match Review

We’ve already seen German giants Bayern Munich beaten 2-0 at Emirates Stadium, at the hands of Arsenal, only a few weeks ago – a UWCL quarter-final win that took our Gunners through to the semi-finals.

Arsenal are very capable of beating Wolfsburg too, to book a place in the Champions League final, for the first time since 2007 – especially supported by a record-breaking crowd, with nearly 50,000 tickets sold for the fixture already – tickets for 1st May, kick-off 17:45, are still available to purchase here.

When asked post-match whether this result will give our Gunner ¡s belief in the deciding return leg on 1st May, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said:

“I hope so. I hope that gives our supporters that as well. I hope the unsold tickets change very quickly to sold tickets from people that saw the performance today. We need every one of you fans out there on Monday. Together, we can work hard and we can make it possible to go to a final.”

The reason I believe our Gunners can be victorious is that they have proven they are able to score not once but twice, past a Wolfsburg defence that is considered to be almost unpenetrable. Arsenal were also able to defend well against some phenomenal attacking play by their hosts. Wolfsburg would have scored more goals if Arsenal hadn’t been as good defensively as they were. Our Gunners have also proven once again that, despite being plagued with injuries to key players, they can rise to the challenge and get the results they need..

Arsenal Women will have to draw on every bit of resilience they have, to reach the Women’s Champions League Final in Eindhoven. There they will face either Chelsea or Barcelona; a final is a 50-50 match; whoever wants it more wins, regardless of form.

Do you think our Gunners can do it? I wouldn’t count them out for a second.. would you?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

