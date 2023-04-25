Wolfsburg’s Lena Oberdorf “We’re armed and ready for the return leg” against Arsenal by Michelle

What a match between Wolfsburg women and Arsenal women! The Arsenal women are a team you can rely on to do the job. Wolfsburg came into the game determined to finish off the Gunners, and by the 19th minute, they had already struck the back of the net when Jonsdottir passed to Pajor to score. That goal set Wolfsburg on the offensive, and 5 minutes later, Jonsdottir scored after an Arsenal blunder, when Beattie failed to get to the ball after a poor pass from Rafaelle passed, across the goal-front.



After that, Wolfsburg may have thought they had the game under control, but they didn’t. Despite being dominated, Arsenal found themselves back in the game just before halftime when Rafaelle, at the back post, headed in a corner past Wolfsburg’s goalie, Merle Frohms, to give Arsenal their first goal. On the 70th minute Blackstenius scored Arsenal’s equalizer, after Pelova passed a great ball from Wubben-Moy, over the front of goal to find our Swedish striker.

Drawing 2-2 to Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-finals, our Gunners made sure they are now in a position to decide their own fate at the Emirates in the return leg on 1st May. To destroy Wolfsburg at the Emirates, Arsenal will need to devise the perfect game plan, with Arsenal’s head coach Eidevall saying “We had one mission when we came here – to get a result to take back to London and decide it there,”

That game won’t be easy for Jonas Eidevall and his squad, considering the threats their opponents sent after the game!

After the game, Wolfsburg coach Toomy Stroot said, “The game was decided by small and crucial moments”, promising to “work on these and use it for the return match in London”

Wolfburg goalkeeper Merle Frohms also spoke to the media, in which she said to SID Network, “Feels like a loss at the moment… We know we did a lot right, and we can beat Arsenal.”

On her part, Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf admitted on SID Network, “We’re armed and ready for the return leg.” Source EANC.

It is safe to say that if we were to take the warnings from Stroot and his team seriously, we can only expect a highly competitive game at the Emirates, like a winner takes all match!

Nearly 50,000 tickets have been sold for the return leg, which will take place at Emirates Stadium on 1st May, kick-off 17:45 UK. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

