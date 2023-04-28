Marseille a possible destination for high flying Arsenal youngster

Arsenal has a number of players out on loan right now and one that is flying at the moment is Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old New York born striker is currently on loan at French outfit Reims and is scoring goals for fun. In 30 appearances this season he has found the back of the net no less than 18 times, that is impressive whatever way you look at it.

Balogun has obviously enjoyed playing regularly and unless he is guaranteed playing time at the Emirates next season then it is highly likely that he will demand another move.

French football reporter Jonathan Johnson, writing exclusively on his Caughtoffside substack column had the following to say on Balogun.

He said: “The other one I’d keep an eye on with Marseille is Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun. There’s been a lot of debate about Balogun’s future and his price tag, but personally, I can see that link between Arsenal and Marseille being used again, perhaps in the form of a loan, or a loan with an option or obligation to buy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun should really be given a proper opportunity by Mikel Arteta next season but the chances are he will remain down the pecking order and it is doubtful that the youngster will accept that and we cannot blame him.

Whether it is a loan or a permanent sale it is far better for Balogun to be playing regularly elsewhere rather than just being a bench warmer at the Emirates.

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…