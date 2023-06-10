Arsenal need to break Man City’s dominance or the EPL is just a boring ‘one-horse race’

Has the Premier League become harder to win? Is the Premier League becoming boring? These are the two questions running through many Premier League lovers’ minds. Imagine if Arsenal had managed to win the 2022–23 PL season.

How interesting would that be to worldwide fans? I bet there would be some Gooners who would have still been stunned by their league win. Unfortunately, Manchester City won it. The Citizens winning the 2022–23 league title now means they’ve lifted five of the last six league titles (only Liverpool has prevented them from doing so).

To some, that could be them becoming dominant. Still, to others, it is the PL losing its hype and turning boring, like the German Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich have won the last seven league titles, or the French Ligue, where PSG have also won 5 of the previous six league titles (Lille won it once).

The Premier League was interesting between the 2012–13 season and the 2017–18 season. Anyone could win it. In that run, Chelsea won it twice, Manchester City twice, Manchester United once, and Leicester once.

The Premier League needs to return to such exciting days. For it to be so, Arsenal must end the Citizens’ dominance next season. Why Arsenal? Last season, the Gunners had the best shot of stopping them.

the Gunners failed to maintain momentum throughout the season, and it became obvious that Arteta needed a quality bench. With blockbuster deals lined up to support Arteta’s project, the Gunners may have the best shot of ending Manchester City’s dominance and making the Premier League enjoyable again.

If anyone can do it, Arsenal can!

Darren N

