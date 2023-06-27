Arsenal poised to secure target in major defensive acquisition

In an exciting development, it appears that Arsenal is on the verge of signing highly sought-after defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax, reports Sports Witness.

Last weekend, Dutch press reports revealed Jurriën Timber’s desire to join Arsenal during the summer transfer window. Although Ajax initially demanded €60 million for the 22-year-old centre-back, it is believed that they are now willing to negotiate around €50 million.

Arsenal had previously seen their €35 million bid rejected, but with personal terms agreed upon, the negotiations are expected to proceed smoothly.

Arsenal’s sporting director, Albert Stuivenberg, played a pivotal role in convincing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of Timber’s immense potential. Drawing from his experience working with renowned coach Louis van Gaal, Stuivenberg managed to sway Arteta’s opinion of the young defender. After delving deeper into Timber’s capabilities and analyzing his style of play, Arteta became convinced that the Ajax star was the missing piece in Arsenal’s defensive puzzle.

All parties involved in the negotiations are reportedly keen on finalising the deal. The agreement between Ajax and Timber, wherein the club promised to let go of the Netherlands international in this window, has further facilitated smooth discussions. With the club management and coaching staff aligned in their admiration for Timber’s abilities, Arsenal’s eagerness to secure the young talent is palpable.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The impending signing of Jurriën Timber represents a significant move by Arsenal as they look to fortify their defensive options.

Should all go as planned, Timber’s arrival at Arsenal will mark an essential step forward for the Gunners in their quest for success in the upcoming season.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…