Arsenal to raise more funds by auctioning off promising 21 year-old starlet

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talented goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is likely to depart Arsenal this summer. Romano claims that an agreement has been reached between the club and Okonkwo for a potential permanent transfer away from the Emirates.

Okonkwo, a product of the Arsenal academy, signed a senior contract with the club in 2021. He made his first-team debut later that year in a pre-season friendly against Hibernian.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, where he made 26 appearances before being recalled in January.

Following his return, the youngster was loaned out to Austrian club Sturm Graz, where he made 16 appearances and helped the team secure a second-place finish in the Austrian Bundesliga.

With the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, and Karl Hein ahead of him in the goalkeeping pecking order, Okonkwo is set to be allowed to leave the club. Romano states that clubs in England and across Europe have shown interest in the young shot-stopper.

Okonkwo is a really good prospect so it would be a shame to lose him but from his perspective it’s understandable if he wants to be first choice somewhere now. He was very impressive on loan at Crewe and Sturm Graz. https://t.co/PaoBtXANto — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) July 17, 2023

Okonkwo’s omission from Arsenal’s 30-man squad for their recent pre-season training camp in Germany further hints at his imminent departure. Ramsdale, Runarsson, and Hein were selected as the goalkeeping options for the tour.

As the 21yo’s contract expires next summer, the London side are open to securing a permanent transfer for the promising goalkeeper. It remains to be seen which club will secure his services, but it is clear that Okonkwo’s time at Arsenal is drawing to a close.

Writer – Yash Bisht