Arsenal face stiff competition in battle to sign Bundesliga youngster

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Juventus are all interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, reports The Shields Gazette.

The 23-year-old Danish international has impressed since joining the Bundesliga club from Brondby in 2021, scoring 15 goals in 65 appearances. He was also part of the Eintracht side that won the Europa League against Rangers in 2021/22.

Newcastle have been scouting Lindstrom for several months and are reportedly willing to pay £30 million for the player. However, they are now facing competition from Juventus, who are also keen on the midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with Lindstrom, and the player himself has previously admitted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League telling Tipsbladet as quoted by The Shields Gazette.

“It’s always great to play in the biggest league in the world,” Lindstrom said in an interview last year. “Whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say. Right now, I’m in a good place in Frankfurt, but it’s great that there are clubs like them that are watching me. Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I’m fine.”

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Lindstrom’s signature, but he is sure to be a hot property in the transfer market this summer

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lindstrom seems to be a talented individual, however, with money bags Newcastle interested as well as Juventus, this may be one transfer that the club do not pull off.

That said, nothing would surprise me with Arsenal and transfers and this is one to maybe keep an eye on.

