Three lessons Arsenal need to learn from the 2-0 defeat to Man United

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Manchester United in a highly anticipated pre-season friendly in the United States. For some Arsenal fans, the loss is insignificant; it is only pre-season. Nonetheless, there are lessons to be drawn from that game, and here are three that Arteta should have picked out.
Defensive Errors May Be Their Undoing
Manchester United’s two goals were the result of defensive errors. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could not stop Bruno Fernandes’ powerful shot, allowing the ball into the net. Furthermore, an error by Arsenal centre-back Gabriel allowed Jadon Sancho to score the second goal. These lapses in concentration highlighted Arteta’s need to be thorough with his defenders for them to get their act together and avoid making such blunders next season.
Failure to Respond
Unlike last season, Arsenal failed to respond after conceding the opening goal. Despite several early chances, they could not penetrate Manchester United’s formidable defensive structure and failed to establish clear-cut chances. In the coming days, the Gunners must return to their winning mentality. They must demonstrate their fighting spirit and determination to bounce back in games.
Inefficiency in the Midfield
The midfield combination of Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz has yet to gel. They were at the centre of the pack, outplayed by Manchester United; they lacked creativity and struggled to manage the game’s speed, leaving their forwards isolated and unable to pose a meaningful threat.
In the next few weeks, Arteta and the boys need to work on their mentality; they need to get their midfield in order and sort their defence, agreeing on where Jurrien Timber and Ben White fit in the defensive equation.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
4th lesson is they must learn to pass the ball quicker whilst being kicked by a dirty team. 5th lesson is they should take a leaf out of the itallian league and roll arround on the floor after being fouled from behind and at the same time surrounded the ref until he grows a pair and issues a yellow card. 6th lesson they need to start with a more defensive midfield against the bigger teams or like the other night against the dirty tactical teams, at least until the ref pruduces a couple of yellow cards, then they can change it after half time to a more attcking side.
Only 3 lessons? Arteta hinted it would take about 55.
ALWAYS FORWARD!! (step by step & lesson by lesson)
Arteta boys are not sharp still and they take it as friendly where he will try and test many plans while United are for rivalry
Just 1 lesson. Partey and Odegaard a must in our midfield. Am sure those arrogant Rice fans who thought we don’t need Partey can see now. Partey makes the midfield THICK!
I am dumbfounded people dont understand, pre season friedlies, all that goes on on tour and the total irrelevance of the score. I cant believe what i am reading sometimes. It was a PRE season game, no points, no relevance and no consequence. Players and staff do not plan the same way or train the same way as important games. You dont understand obviously. Dont use pre season as any relevance to our position. Its rediculous.
– Ramsdale got beaten from tight angles too many times, by Firmino, Jota, Grealish and Sancho
He is also not good in penalty shootouts, which makes him not suitable for major knockout competitions. Arteta should let him know that his status as our main EPL GK is no longer guaranteed, by starting Turner ahead of him in some EPL games
– Man United could bypass our entire midfield using direct passes, as other counter-attacking teams did against us. The coaches need to prepare our main defenders for that scheme or try our other defenders
– We couldn’t break the defense of a well-organized team, despite having one of the most valuable group of attackers in EPL. Arsenal had better sign someone who can hold the ball well in the final-third, because none of our current attackers can do that
While I agree there’s some improvement needed to the squad, I think this pre-season should exactly be treated as that.. pre-season. I’d rather they lose and get more experimentation done NOW, rather than being FORCED to experiment later on during the season either due to injury, exhaustion, etc.