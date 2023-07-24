Three lessons Arsenal need to learn from the 2-0 defeat to Man United

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Manchester United in a highly anticipated pre-season friendly in the United States. For some Arsenal fans, the loss is insignificant; it is only pre-season. Nonetheless, there are lessons to be drawn from that game, and here are three that Arteta should have picked out.

Defensive Errors May Be Their Undoing

Manchester United’s two goals were the result of defensive errors. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could not stop Bruno Fernandes’ powerful shot, allowing the ball into the net. Furthermore, an error by Arsenal centre-back Gabriel allowed Jadon Sancho to score the second goal. These lapses in concentration highlighted Arteta’s need to be thorough with his defenders for them to get their act together and avoid making such blunders next season.

Failure to Respond

Unlike last season, Arsenal failed to respond after conceding the opening goal. Despite several early chances, they could not penetrate Manchester United’s formidable defensive structure and failed to establish clear-cut chances. In the coming days, the Gunners must return to their winning mentality. They must demonstrate their fighting spirit and determination to bounce back in games.

Inefficiency in the Midfield

The midfield combination of Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz has yet to gel. They were at the centre of the pack, outplayed by Manchester United; they lacked creativity and struggled to manage the game’s speed, leaving their forwards isolated and unable to pose a meaningful threat.

In the next few weeks, Arteta and the boys need to work on their mentality; they need to get their midfield in order and sort their defence, agreeing on where Jurrien Timber and Ben White fit in the defensive equation.

