Can Arsenal trio help semi-finalists Sweden go all the way in Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

Spain ended Arsenal Women midfielder Victoria Pelova and her Dutch teammates’ World Cup dream by beating them 2-1. After that, Arsenal Women’s Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig, and Stina Blackstenius’ Sweden did what they could to send a stubborn Japan back home, beating the former World Champions 2-1, after already having dispatched the reigning champions USNWT! The first semi-final is going to be between Sweden and Spain.

Sweden have gone unbeaten, and with three Gunners in their camp, it is the team that most Gooners will be hoping to come out on top on August 15th. Still unbeaten in this competition, the Swedes have every leverage to leave Down Under as champions. Kosovare Asllani, the Swedish women’s captain, believes that as a team, they can go all the way, saying they aren’t just content with playing in the semi-finals

“Obviously, we’re not happy with a semi-final; we want to go the whole way,” Captain Kosovare said.

“I believe strongly in my team, and we’ll be more than ready for Tuesday.”

Other than Kosovare, Fara Williams, an ex-England international, says that it is about time Sweden be considered the real deal, as she notes they have been criminally underrated.

“I think they had higher hopes in the Euros last summer, and they’ve come in this tournament with nobody putting them in among the favourites to win it,” Williams said on BBC One.

“They’ve dismantled a very good and adaptable Japanese team in style.”

Fun Facts:

The team that wins the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be winning it for the first time, as all previous World Champions have not left the tournament: Japan, the USA, Germany, and Norway. Arsenal’s new-signing Amanda Ilestedt, who is a defender, has scored 4 goals in the tournament – only one less than the tournament top-scorer, Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa. All other top scorers in the tournament have been elimated.



Arsenal’s Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord’s Australia faced a long battle against France earlier today, with the game going to extra-time and penalties, but Australia won on penalties and are now in the World Cup semi-final’s for the first time in their history.

Can England reach the semi-finals, with a win over Columbia? If so, we will have SEVEN GUNNERS in the semi-finals!!!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

