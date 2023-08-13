Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Mikel Arteta very impressed with Declan Rice’s performance against Forest

Mikel Arteta was pleased with the Premier League debut of Declan Rice in Arsenal colours stating he was “really pleased” for what the Englishman has brought in the team, both on and off the pitch.

The 24-year-old is the most expensive player to ever don the iconic red and white jersey of the North London side. And the burden that comes with it is only obvious.

However, in his outing against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the former West Ham man did not show sign of any nerves.

He looked as comfortable on the pitch as the fan-favourite and prodigy Bukayo Saka. It will be interesting to see the growing chemistry of Rice and his other teammates as the season progresses.

As the Gunners started on a winning note, manager Mikel Arteta reflected on the game and mentioned what the England international has added to his team.

“He’s very natural. As you’ve seen today, I don’t know if it was after two minutes or 10, the way he’s moving, the way he’s coaching, the way he has integrated into that dressing room, I think he’s enjoying the position as well.”

The Boss continued, “He probably should have scored two goals today, so more of the same. He’s not thinking, he’s just acting, and I’m really pleased with what he’s done.”

Even though there will be more difficult games on the road, fans will be pleased that Rice was able to complete his debut with flying colours.

