Fulham boss is convinced Arsenal “are going to be contenders again”

Arsenal’s 2023–24 season start hasn’t been as convincing as many hoped. Yes, they are still unbeaten, but in their two wins over Forest and Palace, they didn’t win convincingly; winning by a goal isn’t how many expected them to win, and in their 2-2 draw against Fulham, they wasted a lot of chances they should have converted.

Of course, it is still too early to judge Arsenal’s prospects this season, so you can’t quickly overlook them in the title race. Fulham boss Marco Silva may have seen his team deny Arsenal two important points. Still, he has noticed one thing about Arteta’s team: After the game, he admitted that the Gunners are stronger than last season and will be firmly in the title race.

“We have great respect for Arsenal. In my opinion, they are going to be even stronger than last season,” he said as per Football London.

“The quality they add for their squad is impressive, and I have to say they are going to be contenders again because the quality they have, and the manager they have, and all of that stuff.”

Before the Fulham game, Odegaard hinted that it is not fair to judge a team in the first few games of the season, explaining that teams are still trying to find a rhythm at the start. Listening to Silva’s claims, the Arsenal captain’s words make sense. The Norwegian about struggling at the start of the season said, “That’s our challenge today as well; we know it can be tricky at the beginning of the season to be at your best.

“You are not 100 percent in your best form at this stage of the season, and it can take time to build your rhythm, but at the same time, you have to win the games.

“It’s crucial to pick up these points and build that confidence early on.”

Arsenal are currently sitting 2 points behind the leaders Man City.

Darren N

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…