Do Arsenal now have a midield to conquer the Champions League?

Thomas Partey’s injury has temporarily denied the Gooners one of the finest midfield partnerships that would have taken the Champions League by storm.

After at least six years without Champions League football, the Gunners’ fine run in the Premier League last season saw them book a spot in this season’s Champions League. Arteta will be hoping to take the European competition by storm and stamp their authority there.

The Gunners are paired with Sevilla, Lens, and PSV in Champions League Group B. The group is not tough, and in my opinion, Arsenal can easily emerge from it as the group’s leaders.

Even so, they’ll have to do without Partey in the first two Champions League games versus Sevilla and Lens, as he’s projected to return from injury after the October international break.

A midfielder pairing of Thomas Partey and Declan Rice could be the real deal in the Champions League, as Kevin Campbell told the Highbury squad: “On Declan Rice, he is not yet at his full potential. But he is learning how to play in this system. It is only four games, and he has been immense in all four games.

“I just think his ceiling is massive. I will be brutally honest with you. When Thomas Partey is fit and you have those two as a pivot, then you see the best of these guys in the Champions League.”

Rice, Partey, and Odegaard midfield could be fireworks, no doubt; these three are all brilliant in their own way. Before Partey’s injury, there was a belief Arteta could have deployed it versus Manchester United. Unfortunately, he didn’t, but who knows, we could see that midfield set up in the near future.

