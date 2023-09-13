Great news for Arsenal Women as ACL absentees return to training

Positives signs for Arsenal Women’s injured players

As we look forward to the upcoming season, positive signs have come out from the Arsenal Women’s training rooms. As we prepare for the upcoming Women’s Super League season, the team has been training at the Adidas Headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

We already know that Beth Mead has rejoined the squad, and now her partner Vivianne Miedema was pictured back on the pitch in team training, via the Arsenal Women’s official twitter on Monday. Miedema suffered an ACL injury in our 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League last season, forcing her to also miss out on representing the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Miedema, who is her country’s top goal scorer, was a huge loss for the Netherlands and Miedema herself was devastated to have missed the tournament. After a hard journey back, things are starting to look positive for our striker as she returned to full team training on Monday.

https://x.com/ArsenalWFC/status/1701567288355283447?s=20

Laura Wienroither was also seen running on the zero-gravity running machine on Monday via Arsenal Women’s Twitter. Wienroither, who was forced off after just 18 minutes in our Champions League Semi-final defeat to Wolfsburg last season, has had a tough journey back to recovery, becoming the fourth of our women’s players to pick up an ACL injury. Seen running for the first time since her injury, Arsenal Women’s fans will be relieved and excited to see our defender making huge steps towards her full recovery.

https://x.com/ArsenalWFC/status/1701588940489417012?s=20

Leah Williamson was also seen running on the Zero-gravity machine last week for the first time since coming off last season in our game against Manchester United. Williamson was stretchered off after just 12 minutes against The Red Devils in April and it was announced shortly after that she had suffered an ACL injury, which saw the England Women’s captain miss out on representing her country at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. A huge loss for both Arsenal and England, fans were ecstatic to see her make her first steps towards full recovery.

With all three looking like they’re well on their way to stepping back on the pitch, it gives us Gooner fans something positive to look forward to while we wait for our WSL season to start in October. The Gooner’s Women’s fans will be hoping to see all three grace the pitch this season and get back to what they all do best, playing football.

What’s your thoughts Gooner Fans? How excited are you to have our girls back training?

Daisy Mae

