Arsenal confirm signing of top class Australia Women’s midfielder

Crikey, we’ve signed another Aussie! by Daisy

As Transfer deadline day approached it seemed to be all quiet on the Arsenal front, with fans screaming out for another player in the centre of midfield, rumours started to float around that we had been trying to negotiate a contract for the well sought after defensive midfielder, Kyra Cooney-Cross.

With rumours coming out earlier in the window that rivals Manchester United were attempting to sign her in the January window, Arsenal swooped in at the last minute, making her the third Australian, alongside Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, to join the mighty Gunners.

Cooney-Cross who started her professional career in the Australian W-League with Melbourne Victory, where she won both the Premiership and Championship with them. Making the big step out of Australia last year to join well known Swedish side Hammarby Fotboll Club.

Cooney-Cross is a much-loved fan favourite everywhere she goes, but nothing compares to how much her country loves her, at just 21 she has 25 caps for Australia. In 2020 Cooney-Cross was selected for the Matildas to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they progressed all the way to the semi finals but were beaten 4-3 in the bronze medal playoff against the USA.

This year she was selected for the just passed FIFA Women’s World Cup in her home country, where she helped Australia progress to the semi-finals for the first time in their history. Bagging herself an assist against Nigeria in the group stages. For someone so young, she made a huge impact on the tournament.

Although she looks small, she packs a punch, playing with a lot of heart and passion, she could turn out to be the perfect signing for Jonas Eidevall and his coaching staff. Playing alongside her two compatriots Catley and Foord, will hopefully make the settling in process much easier and Arsenal Women’s fans can be excited to welcome another Aussie into the fold.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How excited are you about this signing?

Daisy Mae