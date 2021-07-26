£35,000 a week Arsenal target makes a decision on his future

Franck Kessie has reiterated his desire to remain at AC Milan despite interest from Arsenal and other top European clubs in his signature.

The Ivorian midfielder has entered the last year of his current deal with Milan and the club has been struggling to tie him down to a new one.

They have lost the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma in this transfer window and have been in the market for replacements.

Kessie is one of their most important players and the Ivorian is one star they want to keep after earning a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal is facing competition from Liverpool and Tottenham in their bid to sign the midfielder.

The Sun claims that he has asked Milan to increase his salary from £35,000 to £100,000-a-week.

His demand is justifiable considering how important he is to them and Arsenal will gladly pay him that much.

However, in a blow to their chances of signing him, the midfielder says he wants to remain at the Italian club.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I want to stay at AC Milan forever.

“I’m proud of this club and I’m not planning to leave AC Milan, absolutely.”