35,000 tickets sold – Arsenal v Chelsea Women on course to break WSL attendance record

35,000 tickets sold for Arsenal v Chelsea clash of the heavy-weights at Emirates

Arsenal announced today that, with 12 days to go until matchday, 35,000 tickets have been sold for the biggest WSL clash of the season so far, when Arsenal Women will welcome top of the league Chelsea to Emirates Stadium on 15th January, kick-off 12pm UK. Away tickets for Chelsea fans were sold out by the end of December.

Arsenal Women set a new WSL attendance record of 47,367 when they welcomed Tottenham to Emirates Stadium for a 4-0 thrashing in September 2022. Could this match set a new attendance record? When Arsenal welcomed Manchester United to the Emirates in November 2022 40,604 were in attendance.

We reported in December that attendance at Women’s Super League games was up by an average 200% with our Gunners very much leading the way. With 12 days still to go until matchday, there is a very good chance that Arsenal could set another attendance record in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

This match is critical for both teams in their race for the WSL title. Arsenal currently sit 3 points behind Chelsea in 2nd place, with Manchester United hot on their heels in 3rd place, trailing Arsenal by only 2 points. However, the start of the season was delayed for both Arsenal and Man United due to the passing of her Majesty the Queen so both teams have a game in hand over Chelsea.

Tickets are still available to purchase here, but you’d better be quick r- this looks to be the hottest ticket in town!

Michelle Maxwell

