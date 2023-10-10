Guardiola gaves faint praise after Arsenal dominate the second half with rhythm

We finally beat Manchester City in the league last weekend after years of trying since December 2015. Many factors contributed to our victory in that game, and City manager Pep Guardiola, while assessing his team’s performance in their 1-0 defeat, insinuated Arteta’s half-time team talk may have paid off. The Spaniard noted that we returned for the second half with more rhythm, which no doubt helped us win.

We have struggled to establish a rhythm at the staret of the first half and were fortunate not to concede early on. City wasted good opportunities to score. But we were different in the second half. We came back energised and focused and fought hard to win, which we did, thanks to a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

“They [Arsenal] started the second half really well with the rhythm. Then it was tight, and they got a deflection goal. They won; congratulations to them,” said Guardiola on Sky Sports about what we (as Arsenal) did differently to earn his side a second league loss in a row, but he hardly admitted that we were by far the better side. “We tried.” he continued. “We did it. I think from both sides there were not a lot of chances. I think both teams did good high pressing. It was tight and in the end, one action, we lost the game.

“Ten minutes was like that [Arsenal on top] and after it was equal. We had also our moments but in general, it was a tight game. Unfortunately, they did it.

The Manchester City manager had noted that we started the second half with a different approach and kept to the rhythm, which is why we won. Arteta and the boys were determined to control our main rivals, and they fought and proved our superiority. If this triumph proves anything, it is that this could be our year.

The international break is once again upon us, and we hope when the league resumes, Odegaard and co. come back in good shape to sustain our unbeaten run.

COYG!

Daniel O

