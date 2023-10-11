Now will people believe that Arsenal can win the title after finally beating Man City

Have the tables finally turned for Arsenal

For Arsenal and Arteta, beating Manchester City on the weekend was massive for our season and will only bring the players confidence going forward. We always knew that if we were wanting to complete this season that Manchester City were always going to be the team to beat and we would have to win at least one game against them if we want to fight for that title.

Arsenal hadn’t beaten Manchester City in the Premier League since 2015 and Arteta had never beaten them sine joining us from them in 2019. Since then, Arteta has been building a squad that he thought would be able to compete and on Sunday, it finally looked like all the pieces had come together for our Spaniard.

Last season coming so close but missing out by just five points from the title, would have hurt the Arsenal squad and honestly, I hope they remember that feeling and use it it as motivation to go for it this season. After making a few new signings that have strengthen the squad, Arsenal really look like one of the teams to beat and as long as we stay focussed and continue what we’re doing, we have every chance of winning the Premier League trophy this season.

We’ve somehow started this season off better than the last and if we can continue this form, there’s no stopping us. Unbeaten so far in The Premier League and the only reason we’re not sitting on the top of the table is because of goal difference. We just seem to be getting better as time goes by and I think a lot of the credit should go to Arteta, he’s created this environment that only brings the best out of the players and motivates them to go forward.

It’s still very early, so it’s best not to get too ahead of ourselves but this squad looks good, working well together and there seems to be a strong bond between them all, it’s not just a team, it’s a family. We go into the international break at probably the perfect time, we have a few niggling injuries to take care of and the extra recovery time could be a huge positive for us as we prepare to go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

——————————————

