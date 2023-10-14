Arsenal Women’s youngster nominated for the Golden Girl 2023 Award

Kathrine Kuhl joined our Arsenal Women’s family on January 7. We signed her from FC Nordsjaelland. The 19-year-old joined us at a time when we were dealing with injuries and was thus able to break into the team, making 11 league appearances for our women’s team.

After those 11 appearances, she went on to play a significant part for Denmark at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. At the competition down under, she played in Denmark’s victories over China and Haiti, as well as their defeat to England. She also started in the knockout 2-0 loss to Australia.

Unfortunately, she’s only played 12 minutes for us this season, which was in our Champions League qualification loss to Paris FC. Even so, her exploits for her national team in the summer and her excellent performance in the second half of last season have earned her a nomination for the Golden Girl Award.

The European Golden Girl Award is given to Europe’s top under-21 player. Hopefully, she can win, even though it will be tricky. Jonas Eidevall said she’s one of the greatest talents when she arrived, expressing his joy at her joining his team. We shouldn’t be surprised that she’s in the running for the Golden Girl Award.

“Kathrine is one of the brightest talents in Europe, so we’re delighted to have brought her to Arsenal,” added our head coach

“She will bring added creativity to our midfield, and I’m sure she will benefit from working closely with some of our experienced players. I’m looking forward to working with her here at Arsenal moving forward.”

Let’s all cheer for Kathrine!

The list of the 10 nominated to the Golden Girl

Esmee Brugts – FC Barcelona

Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid

Giulia Dragoni – FC Barcelona

Chiara Beccari – Sassuolo

Salma Paralluelo – FC Barcelona

Mari Fowler – Manchester City

Vicky López – FC Barcelona

Laurina Fzer – PSG

Kathrine Moller Kuhl – Arsenal

Vicky Becho – Olympique Lyon

