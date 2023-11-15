Mikel Arteta’s treatment of Aaron Ramsdale is simply unacceptable

So, for the second month running Aaron Ramsdale’s father has spoken publicly about his son’s lack of game time at the Emirates, saying our keeper has ‘lost his smile’.

In the last International break many pundits questioned if grown men like Ramsdale and Harry Maguire needed their parents doing this?

If it were me, I wouldn’t, purely because I’m not sure what is to be gained by this, but it’s quite harmless what Nick Ramsdale has said on the ‘Highbury Squad Podcast‘.

Ramsdale senior did further confirm that Arteta is not being truthful when it comes to our keeper situation.

Saying he’s ‘probably saying too much’ the dad stressed that his boy is now the ‘cup keeper‘ and the only way he would feature in the League again would be an injury or red card to Raya.

That contradicts what our manager has claimed about not having a Number One, and picking game by game based on form and tactics.

If that was true Raya would have been dropped by now with the Spaniard making too many errors in his 12 games as a Gunner.

His mistakes led directly to goals in the NLD, Lens, Stamford Bridge and Saint James Park.

That’s not including times he’s passed the ball directly to Palmer and Alvarez.

Ramsdale started the season playing, with his boss waiting for the first international break till he changed who started in goal.

I hoped he would use the next 2 weeks to reconsider his stance.

Yet, this interview paints a picture of how the 25-year-old is being treated, with his dad claiming: “We did not have a clue [Ramsdale was going to be dropped]. I didn’t have a clue, our family didn’t have a clue, Aaron didn’t have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing. All of a sudden, he’s not been played.

Again, that contradicts our manager’s claims that he ‘loves’ the player. Loves him so much he can’t be bothered to communicate.

Ramsdale plays in a position where you don’t reach your peak till past 30 so has time to learn his craft. Yet, if he’s not even having addressed the areas he needs to work on, then that’s a coach giving up on you.

I have long blamed the Kroenke Family for letting a young manager think it’s normal practice to wash your hands of talent. The owners should have made it part of the job specification to get the best out of the resources he has.

From a business standpoint, why have we invested in a youngster, increased his wages, just to give up on him the moment he helps get us back into the Champions League?

Leno said this was how his exit was handled, zero explanation just advice from other staff that he should accept a transfer away.

Others who have worked with Arteta have said it’s not his style to put an arm round your shoulder and explain his thought process. Too many players now surely?

I wrote last week that if Arteta can’t put his ego to one side and admit he was wrong loaning Raya. It will cost us the title.

I also asked what do you call a man who says things that are not true?

Like last week, claiming Ramsdale still has a ‘crucial role in the team’ when in reality you haven’t even told him what he’s done wrong!

Why would you not as a coach tell the player what aspects he needs to improve on? That’s your job, to teach.

The journalist were too scared to ask what ‘crucial role’ that could be?

Your moral compass should not be dictated to if you think someone is good at their job or not.

Arteta talks about sticking to his ‘non-negotiable’ values.

Try telling that to the Ramsdale family.



Dan

