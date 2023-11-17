Arsenal Women’s summer-signing Kyra Cooney-Cross is the real deal!

Kyra Cooney-Cross is the real deal

The 21-year-old Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross finally made her full debut for the Arsenal Women against Leicester City since joining the club in the summer transfer window, and boy was it impressive. For me, she was one of the best players on the pitch and that’s saying a lot after the come back our women put on for us last weekend, but for a young player who’s just getting used to the Women’s Super League and English football, the young maestro looked to be everywhere.

Cooney-Cross came to Arsenal late in the summer transfer window and for some was a bit of a surprise signing, a good surprise, but I don’t think many were expecting her to join The Arsenal Women. Rumours had been flying around that she could have been going to Chelsea with her compatriot Sam Kerr or to Manchester United where she had reportedly had a medical, but Arsenal swooped in at the last minute and stole the talented young midfielders signature.

In Australia she is a clear fan favourite having made her way through the ranks of the Australian playing system and stole hearts every step of the way. She’s become an integral part of the Matilda’s team and her performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is what really put her on the map and had every English club wanting her. Arsenal legend Ian Wright made some comments at the WWC on how impressed he had been with what he had seen from her and was begging Arsenal to get her, and we did.

After making a few appearances off the bench in the red and white, last weekend against Leicester was the first chance Kyra’s had to start and played almost a full 90 minutes in the middle of the pitch and she looked to completely dictate the game in the second half. Winning the ball back and pushing it forward to the attackers, creating little pockets of space for her team mates to run into and honestly, she just looks like she makes everyone else’s lives easier.

Completing 37/40 passes and walking off the pitch with 93% accurate passes. Not only that but she’s a true work horse who looks like she never stops, trying to be everywhere, I honestly don’t think there was a part of the pitch I didn’t see her in at one point.

For a young woman to move to a country she doesn’t know and just fit in so seamlessly is impressive and says a lot about her character and yes, she does have Arsenal Women and Matilda’s teammates Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley to make the process easier but it’s still a huge step for a young woman, and she seems to be fitting in perfectly and was a very smart pick up for Arsenal Women.

If we are to expect that every game from Cooney-Cross, I can see her becoming one of the best midfielders in the league and we’re lucky to have her.

What’s your thoughts on Cooney-Cross’s full debut Gooners?

Daisy Mae

