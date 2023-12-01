Do Arsenal fans now believe we could go all the way in the Champions League?

Are Arsenal serious contenders for the UCL?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad have had quite a decent start to The Champions League this season, finishing top of the group and earning automatic qualification into the Round of 16, with still one game to go against PSV. Arsenal hadn’t been in The UCL for six years and what’s been a long journey for Arsenal fans, we finally got back in the competition after our form in the Premier League last season.

What was an exciting time for the Arsenal squad, Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans, we finally go back to where we belong, on the biggest stage in Europe. When the group draws came out, in my opinion, we were handed an easier group than most and were favourites to top the group from the get-go. Winning our first match against PSV at home with a 4-0 dominant performance, we started off the competition in fine form and looked like we wanted to prove that we deserved to be there after so long.

The second clash was against RC Lens where we travelled away to France and ended up losing 2-1 in a eventful match that saw us lose our only points in the group stages. Lens came away winners and Arsenal and Arteta faced our first challenge in the UCL this season. Losing Saka early to injury didn’t help and, on the night, looked to throw us out of shape. But it was quickly forgotten as we came back and beat Manchester City in the League and got back to winning form.

We then faced off against Europa League Champions Sevilla away in Spain and walked away 2-1 winners after an intense game of football and again more injuries. Two weeks later we welcomed Sevilla to The Emirates and again walked away winners after a 2-0 win and another comfortable performance from the Gunners.

On Wednesday night we secured our automatic qualification into the round of 16 before the game had even started, taking the pressure off the shoulders of our squad and we walked out and performed like it was a training session. Walking away 6-0 winners, with 6 different goal scorers.

We have our last game against PSV and with qualification already secured, Arteta will be able to give some squad players a run and hopefully be able to rest some players too. But do you now think Arsenalare in with a chance at winning the UCL outright?

There will be some tough competition, with the likes of Bayern, Real Madrid and Manchester City, who all, like us, have already secured their position into the next round and with plenty more competition to join the ranks in the remaining deciding days of the UCL.

Can we win it? I think it’s possible. We will be up there with the teams to beat but we will have to be in perfect form for the knockout stages.

If we don’t end up with some unexpected injuries and such, personally, I think we’re in with a shot to take home our first UCL title.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Can we win the UCL?

Daisy Mae

