Which players could be leaving Arsenal in the January transfer window?

Arsenal will be aiming to make several acquisitions this winter. Mikel Arteta will be aiming to add some talent to his squad. If all goes as planned, players like Ivan Toney and Douglas Luiz might be Gunners by the end of the winter transfer window.

Even if the focus is on arrivals, Arsenal may be forced to let some of their players depart. These departures may help them raise revenue to add to their transfer kitty.

So, which Arsenal players are likely to leave in the winter transfer window?

Aaron Ramsdale

David Raya, a summer loan signing, has replaced Aaron Ramsdale despite his excellent goal-keeping performance last season. The Brentford star has been Arsenal’s primary goalkeeper since the international break in September. Ramsdale’s future has been cast into doubt due to Arteta’s refusal to clarify his role. With little game time, an exit is feasible, and reportedly there’s interest in his services from all over Europe. The Englishman may be motivated to leave Arsenal in order to get more playing time to try to make the England Euros squad and play a crucial part in Germany.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, who has seen limited action this season owing to injury, has been extensively linked with a move away from Arsenal. He may command a reasonable transfer fee, which would help Arsenal’s search for January reinforcements. Given his outstanding performances this season, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has emerged as the ideal replacement for the Ghanaian international.

Eddie Nketiah

According to speculation, the Hale End Graduate could be sold at the right price. It is thought that if a quality striker signs, the Arsenal No. 14 may have to make way. Nketiah will undoubtedly fetch a high transfer fee for Arsenal, but we will have to wait and watch how his future unfolds in the coming weeks. Of course it is not certain he’ll leave.

Mohammed Elneny and Cedric Soares

Soares should have left Arsenal in the summer, and this winter transfer window is his chance to go somewhere where his talents would be appreciated. There’s no reason why Arsenal shouldn’t allow Elneny’s departure if an offer for his services comes in. Elneny has in the past been good for Arsenal, but with Declan Rice and a January midfield acquisition, he would be surplus to requirements completely.

Who do you think could be leaving Arsenal this January?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…