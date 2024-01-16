Could Mikel Arteta be the next Barcelona manager?

Hello, Gooner. I realize it’s been a long time since you heard, “Arteta must go.” But based on recent reports from Spain about him, are Arsenal now in danger of losing him?

Apparently, the Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a big fan of Mikel Arteta, and journalist Adrian Sanchez claims that Laporta sees Arteta as the ideal replacement for Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona head coach.

Leading the La Liga heavyweights, Xavi is currently having a difficult time. The Barcelona legend showed a lot of potential in the beginning. But this season, his tactics and some of his decisions have been called into question, and being 8 points behind the league leaders, Girona, isn’t helping.

There are reports that he may be dismissed from his duties, and Arteta is now emerging as a top managerial target for the club where he started his career in football.

Arteta is unlikely to leave Arsenal anytime soon after signing a new contract in 2022, but nothing is guaranteed.

Mikel Arteta has completely transformed Arsenal, and the interest from Barcelona is understandable. Arsenal has undergone an incredible transition since he took control in 2019. When he took charge, Arsenal had lost their way and were simply like any other mid-table team, doing nothing but honoring Premier League fixtures. Anyway, Arsenal is back playing beautiful football and fighting for the title after years of rebuilding under the Spaniard. At the moment, it’s impossible to discuss the Premier League title race without mentioning Arsenal.

The Mikel Arteta Arsenal project has shown great promise, and there are high expectations surrounding it. The dream is for Arsenal to become the real deal in English football, which will be impossible if Mikel Arteta leaves and his project is interrupted.

I get why most Gunners fans can’t imagine anyone else coaching Arsenal other than Mikel Arteta. I hope the club does all it can to make him willing to turn down Barcelona when they come calling.

Darren N

