Some highs and lows for Arsenal Women on international duty. Laia Codina’s Spain book place at Paris 2024!

A lot of our Arsenal Women have been and will be in action in the next 24 hours, on international duty for their respective countries. Let’s take a look at some of the highs and lows for our Gunner Women.

Cloe Lacasse and Sabrina D’Angelo both started for Canada in their opening match of this years CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup early this morning and demolished El Salvador 6-0 in what was a game full of action. Cloe Lacasse opened up the scoring after just 3 minutes of time played, making a lovely run down the right wing and cutting onto her left foot and past the El Salvador defender, making her way towards the goal and puts it through the legs of a defender and past the keeper to make it 1-0.

She also picked up 3 assists throughout the game, walking away with 4 goal involvements and was probably the best player on the pitch, setting up the 2nd, 3rd and last goal of the 6-0 victory. She played a full 90 minutes alongside keeper D’Angelo who made 3 important saves and kept a clean sheet.

Emily Fox’s USWNT managed a dominant win 4-0 win over Argentina in their second game of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. USWNT are now sitting top in Group A.

Katie McCabe captained Ireland in a friendly against Italy, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Frida Maanum‘s Norway beat Croatia 3-0. This event is part of the League B Playoffs stage of the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2023/24 tournament.

Arsenal’s England trio of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy beat Manuela Zinsberger‘s Austria 7-2 in an international friendly. Russo scored 2 goals and and got an assist, Mead scored twice, and Lotte Wubben-Moy bagged an assist.

Fifa Women’s World Cup Champions Spain beat , who boast Arsenal’s Laia Codina within their ranks, beat Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova‘s Netherlands 3-0, in the semi-final of the UEFA Women’s Nations League clash. Spain are now through to the Paris 2024 Olympics, for the first time in their history. The Netherlands can still reach Paris 2024 if they beat Germany in Wednesday’s third-place play-off. Pelova did not feature for the Netherlands.

And then our Aussie trio of Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross will face off against Uzbekistan in their hopes to qualify for this year’s AFC Olympics. A big game for the Matilda’s in Uzbekistan, before facing them again next weekend back home in Australia.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Hopefully our Gunners are not picking up injuries on international duty..

Daisy Mae

