Arsenal v Porto Review – by a very exhilarated Arsenal fan! What a night

Arsenal v Porto. A review & what next! by Baron
What a night it was!
Congratulations to the Arsenal faithful on JustArsenal & beyond.
We lived through every imaginable emotion with the team last night & we deserve the collective smiles on our faces this morning.
I expected a tough time (it would have been foolhardy to have expected an easy victory, after what played out in the first leg) and a tough tie it was indeed.
Any team in the knockout rounds of the UCL earned the right to be there, so no surprises.
Mannnn, Porto are a dirty football team!
Play acting, falling over every 15 secs, making rugby tackles at every turn, elbows & hip checks, & repeatedly waving imaginary cards seemed to be their go-to tactics, yet the referee seemed to be in on the act. Totally encouraged their silliness by refusing to do anything about it. Same thing happened in the first leg (that was even worse), where the ball was only in play for about 50mins or thereabouts.
Absolute sh*thousery!
We complain about the general standard of officiating in the EPL, but it appears referees on European nights are just as bad, if not worse, judging by these two games against Porto.
I hope we do not have to face this kind of ginger + vinegar + quinine mix type of games anymore, now that Stoke City Prime is out.
Glad we eventually made it. It would have been such a heartbreaking moment, had we not qualified. My biggest concern was the kind of effect being knocked out would’ve had on the team & by extension, the rest of our season. Getting knocked out under these circumstances, with a lengthy break to face till our next game against City on March 31st would’ve been such a downer.
Thankfully we answered in the best way possible.
Sweet relief at first, then undeniably, the belief grows.
A massive mental test passed successfully.
Big ups to the Emirates crowd last night. They played a huge part in helping us cross the line.
Totally intimidated the Porto players with their noise decibels during the shootout.
Booed the Porto spotkick takers to the point that they could barely raise their heads up while facing Raya.
Odegaard, Master, Fighter, Capitan!
For all the rave reviews the likes of Saka & Saliba earn on a weekly basis, none epitomizes the ethos of this team quite like Ødegaard.
Energy that belies his frame, passion, dedication & commitment to the badge.
Never stops running, never stops fighting, never stops pressing.
A captain that leads by example on the pitch.
There’s a reason he’s my favourite Arsenal player.
Raya, you beauty!
I doubt there are many doubters left after last night.
Rice, perfect temperament for nights like these.
Make no mistake, we’ve only qualified for the quarter finals, not that we’ve won the competition yet.
Savour this moment and remain humble in victory.
However, you can only win when you’re still in the competition, & here we are. Can we do the unthinkable? It’s too early to think that far. The best approach is to take it one game at a time.
Arsenal, Oh how i love you!
We lived this moment together.
Victoria Concordia Crescit ❤️
COYG 💪
By Baron
My oh my!!! What a time to be an Arsenal fan. Football is a culture and Arsenal is my tribe.
14 years, but worth waiting for. A beautiful night in the red city 🔴⚪️🫶
Merci Wenger showed us the way and his disciple picked up the glove. Vamos ❤️
Can just imagine, what a great night it must have been for the faithful, and to think it can actually gets better.
For those whose mind was clouded by history, never you become a prisoner of your pass.
@Gunsmoke
RealTalk 👍🏾
14 year old DEMONS have been laid to rest. They can now move forwards. I never thought it was going to be a walk through the park by any means. European Champions League is played at a totally different tempo. It’s more tactical than the physicality of the week in week out of the English Premier League. I would say Mikel Arteta and his lads will have learned alot from those two Legs against Porto. They had to SUFFER in those two matches. It’s a good learning curve for Manager and players. You have hand it to Porto. They made it uncomfortable for Arsenal. Porto do have EUROPEAN PEDIGREE,,, ARSENAL don’t. Arsenal has to be given alot of credit,, they held there nerves. This so called tag of”BOTTLERS” must surely be put it bed now. The was no bottling last night. It’s a shame we have to wait 19 days for the Manchester City 🆚 Arsenal match. I’d prefer playing City right now instead of playing them in 19 days time. Will be interesting as to who Arsenal are drawn against for the Quarter Finals
Real talk Pjennings. I totally agree with your submission.
Indeed it would be interesting to see who we’d get drawn against. Obviously no “easy” games at this level anymore, just like the Porto game showed us.
That said, if i was forced to pick an opponent i’d prefer us to meet, then it would be the winner of the Dortmund/PSV clash.
We wait!
Went to my 1st match last night and was brilliant.
Even tho Porto tried there best to ruin it , with the help of the ref.
We got no favor from him at all and the fans let him know.
Fans were so amazing.
Maybe he was trying to show he wasn’t biased towards Trossard .. although he did too good of a job. Will that Porto manager be disciplined? Not only making false accusations about Arteta, but interfering with play while being completely outside of his box, and blocking of Kai Havertz? Arteta has had a red card for far less …
What a fantastic match to start your journey with Arsenal. Being there is thrilling at the best of times but what an occasion!!!
Well said SueP
Great night, but against a very undeserved opposition, lead by a Twat! i would’ve preferred we show them our true colours by putting the game to bed in less than 60 minutes. i just could’nt contain myself all through the game.