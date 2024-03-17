Is it coincidence that Arsenal have won every League game with Kiwior playing?

If one Gunner had to receive the redemption of the season honor, it might be Jakub Kiwior.

The Pole’s resurgence is very astounding. As we previously stated, he had 4 starts prior to the winter break, but there has been a significant difference in his game time after the January transfer window, when many expected him to depart, but he did not, as he has since the winter transfer window had 7 starts in 8 games.

Coincidentally, throughout this period when Kiwior has received frequent starts, the Gunners have enjoyed their finest run under Arteta. With Kiwior’s decent performance, one could claim that he has been instrumental in Arsenal’s league resurgence this year and Arsenal have won every single one.

If you believe this, you should listen to Lee Dixon, who claims Arsenal look better when Kiwior plays. The ex-Gunner appears to argue that as competition for silverware heats up, Arteta should keep Kiwior in his starting lineup.

One could argue that now that Oleksander Zinchenko has returned from injury, he should resume his starting job at left back. But Dixon believes that shouldn’t be the case; he cites Ben White’s success as an inverted right back and believes that should continue as Kiwior, a ‘good enough footballer’, continues to provide defensive solidity to the squad from left back.

“Ben White’s playing some of the best football that he’s played for a while, and Jakub Kiwior as well. Sometimes, when he gets put on the team sheet, I think people are kind of doubtful. But the back four look like a solid base when Kiwior plays on that left side. He gives a more stable look to the way they perform, and he’s still a good enough footballer to pop into that midfield area when he’s needed,” Dixon said to Flashscore.

I think Lee Dixon is completely right; Mikel Arteta shouldn’t chance reinstating Oleksander Zinchenko to the starting lineup and suffering from his defensive shortcomings; instead, he should stick with Kiwior, at least until he puts a foot wrong.

Daniel O

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

