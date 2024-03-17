Is it coincidence that Arsenal have won every League game with Kiwior playing?

If one Gunner had to receive the redemption of the season honor, it might be Jakub Kiwior.
The Pole’s resurgence is very astounding. As we previously stated, he had 4 starts prior to the winter break, but there has been a significant difference in his game time after the January transfer window, when many expected him to depart, but he did not, as he has since the winter transfer window had 7 starts in 8 games.
Coincidentally, throughout this period when Kiwior has received frequent starts, the Gunners have enjoyed their finest run under Arteta. With Kiwior’s decent performance, one could claim that he has been instrumental in Arsenal’s league resurgence this year and Arsenal have won every single one.
If you believe this, you should listen to Lee Dixon, who claims Arsenal look better when Kiwior plays. The ex-Gunner appears to argue that as competition for silverware heats up, Arteta should keep Kiwior in his starting lineup.
One could argue that now that Oleksander Zinchenko has returned from injury, he should resume his starting job at left back. But Dixon believes that shouldn’t be the case; he cites Ben White’s success as an inverted right back and believes that should continue as Kiwior, a ‘good enough footballer’, continues to provide defensive solidity to the squad from left back.
“Ben White’s playing some of the best football that he’s played for a while, and Jakub Kiwior as well. Sometimes, when he gets put on the team sheet, I think people are kind of doubtful. But the back four look like a solid base when Kiwior plays on that left side. He gives a more stable look to the way they perform, and he’s still a good enough footballer to pop into that midfield area when he’s needed,” Dixon said to Flashscore.
I think Lee Dixon is completely right; Mikel Arteta shouldn’t chance reinstating Oleksander Zinchenko to the starting lineup and suffering from his defensive shortcomings; instead, he should stick with Kiwior, at least until he puts a foot wrong.
Daniel O
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
I certainly the balance to the defence more when he is in the team. The sight of four six foot plus, remarkably quick defenders all in the right places is assuring when we are playing a high press that makes us vulnerable to break aways and Kiwior is very fast.
Instead of one full back playing an impossibly demanding hybrid role where he has to switch to midfield and be a playmaker we have two who occasionally pop up when the time is right.
Ben White has this down to a fine art. When he sees defenders doubling up on Saka he makes his move and is free man ready to pick out a cross like he did against Brentford.
Kiwior is focusing more on defending whole he settles but has already chipped in with a few assists.
Zinchenko still has a role as sub, we saw that last week against Brentford. If we need his magic from the bench, he is there and ready but with tough games against Bayern and City coming up we need to play with four defenders who are primarily focused on defending
Kiwior has to continue. It makes Martinelli and Trossard more threatening in the opposition half.
Jesus and Zinchenko have to earn the right to play.
TBH I would prefer Jesus used more on the right or left wing giving greater rotation to Martinelli, Saka and Trossard. Whilst Zinchenko should be used in the Jorginho position giving us more guile in the forward set up.
Having shaken off the ring rusts, he has quietly come into his own, Magahlase is far more comfortable even when the Polish venture out it appears it is measured.
Kiwoir makes Arsenal water tight defense even more solid, it has been bringing out more from Ben White, who had a left shot in goal that surely will one of the goals of the season, but even Southgate had take note realizing Arsenal has a powerful right back on their hands.
Maybe it’s a coincidence Arsenal has not lost with the Polish in the team, what is not a coincidence is Arsenal solidity with Kiwoir marshaling the left back role
Kiwor is the man of the moment. His defensive abilities are glaring and he has shown that since he earned the right to the left back position. I hope and pray that Arteta will not disrupt our momentum by relegating Kiwor to the bench at this point.
Kiwor 💪💪💪💪
As I mentioned two weeks ago the three main factors for Arsenal’s improvement since the Dubai break is mainly Havertz operating as a false number 9, Rice playing further up field and Kiwior at leftback.
As I mentioned previously, Kiwior is one of Arsenal’s quickest players, and he is able to quickly fall back into a defensive position from the attacking formation, unlike the slower Zinko.
This speed, positional play and strength from Kiwior makes our defence a lot stronger without to much of a compromise to our attacking play.
Timber will also add is attribute when fit to play which is exciting.
I would imagine that Zinko will be promoted to a midfield role eventually in a zaka/ Rosiscky type style of play as he carries the ball well upfield and has some defensive attributes, especially with Jorginho and Partey getting older and probably leaving in the summer.
Nabilo sings praises for Kiwior’s might,
In Arsenal’s defense, he shines bright.
With four defenders tall and quick,
They counter breaks with every trick.
Indian Gunner London echoes the cheer,
Kiwior’s role brings goals near.
Jesus and Zinchenko, they must earn,
For Arsenal’s victories, they yearn.
Gunsmoke sees Kiwior’s impact clear,
In Arsenal’s defense, no trace of fear.
Magahlase and Polish, a solid pair,
Their presence brings goals rare.
Ishmailla Ayouba Sheriff joins the song,
Kiwior’s strength, where Arsenal belongs.
Prayers for Arteta, to keep him in sight,
Kiwior, the beacon, shining bright.
daveg analyzes Arsenal’s rise,
Havertz, Rice, and Kiwior’s guise.
Speed and strength, Kiwior brings,
In Arsenal’s future, hope springs.
Arteta seems to have found a setup that has us ticking. Solid in the back line, and attackers are scoring goals.
Jesus and Zinchenko have roles in the squad, just not starting anymore.
Unfortunately for them it is a repeat of their days at City. Will they be content with rotation/backup roles or want to move on?
Don’t change what is clearly working. Jesus needs to score goals and Zinchenko needs to defend, otherwise they will not be automatic starters anymore.