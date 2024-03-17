If Ramsdale leaves Arsenal, he deserves a Premier League Winners medal first

Ramsdale should go out on a high! by Shenel

No matter what my opinion may have been on him over previous seasons it is becoming increasingly likely that the Brentford game at the Emirates was Aaron Ramsdales last game in an Arsenal shirt unless of course David Raya gets an injury that rules him out for the rest of the season, god forbid this happens!

I believe that when Raya first came to Arsenal he too was shaky in between the sticks but the more he plays the more confident he seems to get and that is what Ramsdale is lacking is minutes and confidence and I doubt he will get that at Arsenal while Raya is fit and ready to play.

But no matter what people say about Aaron,- (the only thing I will say is the error against Brentford should never have happened but it can happen to the best of the most experienced players and Aaron fought back in the second half making some key saves to keep us in the game and eventually we ran out 2-1 winners) – he is a decent enough goalkeeper given the chance to play and we have witnessed that previously.

The first rule of goalkeeping is to not let a goal in the second rule is if you are under pressure just BOOT the ball as far as you can, we’ll those are my rules and I’m sticking by them😂

Ramsdale didn’t do that against Brentford but there have been many a time Raya gives me a near heart attack with all the playing it out at the back but I feel more confident with Raya in goal than Ramsdale for now at least, however when Ramsdale first got to Arsenal and he was on a run doing well I had full confidence in him because he was a player for my team and he was wearing my beloved shirt so I will support any player that dons the mighty Arsenal shirt!

There is no denying Ramsdale did have a good season last season but there is and can always be someone better than you and Raya seems to be for now! (I hope I don’t jinx it now)

But what I will say is that if it is going to be Ramsdale’s last season and if Brentford is going to be his last game for us, then for the character and attitude he has shown alone towards the team, Mikel, the fans and Raya in particular we should send him off with the Premier League trophy at least!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

