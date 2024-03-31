Many PL fans have discussed why Arsenal could defeat Manchester City in their Sunday afternoon match. However, I believe most have ignored one of Arteta’s most important weapons: his defence. Statistics reveal that the William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes combo has performed admirably defensively; therefore, you can anticipate them to play an important role on Sunday afternoon.

Undoubtedly, the Arsenal defensive pair has been a formidable force—the real deal among Premier League defences. Arsenal’s steadiness and ability to keep opponents from seeing their goal have resulted in a record 0.76 anticipated goals per game. They have nine clean sheets, more than any other team, and have conceded the fewest goals (24). They’ve also allowed just 0.9 shots on target per 90 minutes, demonstrating how they’ve thoroughly limited opponents’ forwards.

Manchester City’s attack can decimate any team on a good day, so Arsenal’s defence will need to be on point on Sunday more than ever.

Arsenal’s failure to win at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 is startling. But, given their desire to win the league this time, they have no alternative but to do everything to end their terrible past form away to Manchester City.

Our Gunners have already defeated Manchester City twice this season, in the Community Shield and in the league (1-0 at the Emirates).

Arsenal have an opportunity to hurt the Cityzens’ title ambitions by beating them and going four points ahead of them; if they’ll do that, the Gunners will surely go on to win the title at last.

