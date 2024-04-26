Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Emmanuel Petit convinced Arsenal going to beat Tottenham

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit is absolutely convinced that Arsenal will beat Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday.

The World Cup winner went on Talksport as a guest of Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein and when asked how he thought the game would go he said, without any hesitation, that Arsenal are going to win, which brought laughter from the presenters.

The laughter was not at the prediction but the way that Petit said it. Watch the video below, it is a great watch.

  1. I listened to that segment with Petit. He was a charming and knowledgeable man throughout and the complete antithesis of so many pundits. He wasn’t bad at football either 😉

  2. The French legend is certainly a character, am still amazed by the things he said fans would approach him in the streets and ask of of him.

